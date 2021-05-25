Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Cesar Gonzalez Buys 33,000 Shares

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Cesar Gonzalez purchased 33,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$50,529.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,529.60.

Bonterra Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.37. 86,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,512. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$141.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

