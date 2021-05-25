Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Cesar Gonzalez Buys 33,000 Shares

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Cesar Gonzalez purchased 33,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$50,529.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,529.60.
Bonterra Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.37. 86,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,512. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$141.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19.
About Bonterra Resources
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.