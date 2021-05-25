Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen’s shares have gained 11.6% in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in four of the past seven quarters. The company is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth. It is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise, a strong performance in the global commercial market and disciplined acquisition. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas like Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. On the flip side, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. High debt may weigh on its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is a concern.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $85.19. 13,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

