Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 54.4% Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $22.54 million and $1.28 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.99 or 0.00503047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024041 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.42 or 0.01454991 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,971,111 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

