Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590,781 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 880,475 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.50% of Applied Materials worth $613,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 263,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,920. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

