Boston Partners Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.01% of FMC worth $575,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 15,005.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of FMC by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,713. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $113.31. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.