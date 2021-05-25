Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boston Partners owned 3.36% of AutoZone worth $1,040,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AutoZone by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $26.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,421.55. 9,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,352. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,475.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,276.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.05.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

