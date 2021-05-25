Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $313,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.19. 2,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

