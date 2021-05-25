Boston Partners Has $524.64 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avantor were worth $524,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Avantor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,758,478 shares of company stock worth $84,774,398. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

AVTR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. 25,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

