Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Textron were worth $384,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Textron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,313. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

