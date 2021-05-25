Boston Partners Sells 513,004 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 513,004 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cigna were worth $772,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cigna by 9,556.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,952. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

