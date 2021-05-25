Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.

Shares of SYK opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

