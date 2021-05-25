Brasada Capital Management LP Has $868,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,226,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,814,000 after purchasing an additional 110,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

