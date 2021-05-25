Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 66.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMR. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

