Brasada Capital Management LP Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Truist Securities raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

