Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

