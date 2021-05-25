Bread (BRD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $566,493.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $15.73 million and $566,493.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00942396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.74 or 0.09702106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

