Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTVCF stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Britvic has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

