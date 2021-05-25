Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
BTVCF stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Britvic has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.68.
About Britvic
