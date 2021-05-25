Brokerages Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

EIGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Towerview LLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIGR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 102,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market cap of $274.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

