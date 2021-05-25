Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $454.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.99 million to $467.40 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $509.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MEDNAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 835,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,086. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

