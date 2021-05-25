Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,314 shares of company stock worth $18,579,782. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 57.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

