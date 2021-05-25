Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Insiders sold 138,381 shares of company stock worth $3,441,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 100,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.