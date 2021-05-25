Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce sales of $859.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $778.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $907.36 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $39.77. 37,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,626. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

