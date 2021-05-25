Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce sales of $366.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.20 million to $371.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $339.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

