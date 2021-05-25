Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.00. 2,441,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. Cerner has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

