Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $328.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.29. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $279.01 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

