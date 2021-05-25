Brokerages Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Announce $12.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will announce $12.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings of $14.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $46.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $80.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 in the last 90 days. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $83,577,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $845.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $853.88 and its 200 day moving average is $711.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $310.27 and a 12-month high of $901.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

