Brokerages Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.67. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

