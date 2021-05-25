Brokerages Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post sales of $10.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.88 billion and the lowest is $10.61 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $45.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.55 billion to $48.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.66. 209,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

