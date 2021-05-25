Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.25). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.05. 230,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,048. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 621,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 171,761 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

