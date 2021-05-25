Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report $122.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.25 million to $130.30 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $77.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $631.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.49 million to $638.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $668.69 million, with estimates ranging from $651.96 million to $686.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million.

Several research firms have commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 117,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,687. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $383.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Tilly’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 144,424 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

