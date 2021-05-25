Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Ultra Clean posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. 10,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

