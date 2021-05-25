Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.87. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,385. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

