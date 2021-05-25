Brokerages Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target at $22.97

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

