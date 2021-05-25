Brokerages Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Target Price at $25.40

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 282,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,724. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

