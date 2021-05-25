Brokerages Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Target Price at $79.00

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $2,836,100. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

