Brokerages Set Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) PT at $10.00

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 188,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.29.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.