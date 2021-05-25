Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Price Target at C$30.06

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.06.

PXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.31. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.2716683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

