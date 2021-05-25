Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target at $53.73

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.46.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

