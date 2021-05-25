Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $444.25

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $444.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.44. 375,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,958. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

