Brokerages Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $172.00

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $245,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,468.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,634 shares of company stock valued at $78,034,515. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.18. 258,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,215. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $177.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

