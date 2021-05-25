Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 5,384.86

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,384.86 ($70.35).

BKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27). Also, insider William Jackson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

BKG opened at GBX 4,618 ($60.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,631.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,519.80. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

