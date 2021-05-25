Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Target Price at $390.75

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.49. 289,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.87 and its 200-day moving average is $373.46.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

