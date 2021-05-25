Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE BBU opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. iA Financial began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

