Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$34.28 and a 52 week high of C$59.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 27.04.

BBU.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

