Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Director Sells C$878,248.30 in Stock

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) Director Stephen Denardo sold 36,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.10, for a total transaction of C$878,248.30.

TSE BPY.UN opened at C$22.23 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12 month low of C$12.95 and a 12 month high of C$22.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.41. The stock has a market cap of C$20.65 billion and a PE ratio of -11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Property Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

