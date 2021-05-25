Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.50. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,619. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

