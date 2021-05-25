BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

