BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) versus QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Critical Survey

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for QDM International and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 41.92%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than QDM International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QDM International and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 17.07 -$8.65 million $0.20 122.30

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of -3.9, meaning that its stock price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -1,084.65% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Summary

BRP Group beats QDM International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

