Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.36

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.36 and last traded at C$12.27, with a volume of 99527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOM.U. CIBC upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.32. The company has a market cap of C$371.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

