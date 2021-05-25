Bytom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.81 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Bytom has a market cap of $117.52 million and approximately $43.81 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00464340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,679,539,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,254,644 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

